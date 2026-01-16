Displacement, distrust and deadlock: Inside Manipur’s continuing crisis

VIOLENCE might have abated in strife-torn Manipur to some extent, but the chasm between the tribal Kukis and the majority Meiteis seems to have widened to such an extent that the Kukis have now put forward the deadline till 2027 assembly elections, prior to which they have sought a separate administrative set up in areas under their dominance.

In a meeting held in Guwahati on January 13, in which Kuki groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO), the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and at least seven out of the 10 MLAs from the tribal community (who were part of the erstwhile N Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state) participated, it was unanimously decided that their long standing demand of a separate union territory with legislature should be fulfilled by the Centre before the 2027 assembly elections in Manipur.

It was resolved during the meeting that the demand for political settlement, which mainly includes a separate union territory with legislature including adequate Constitutional provisions, should be fulfilled by the Centre before the 2027 assembly polls in Manipur.

Another decision taken during the meeting was related to efforts being made by the BJP MLAs to form a government as the state has been under President’’s Rule since February 13 last year, and there is no clarity whether it will be extended further after February 13, 2026.

It was decided in the meeting that the new government must provide a written commitment to support the negotiated political settlement for a union territory with legislature under the Constitution for Kuki dominated areas of Manipur. This commitment too must be executed in a time-bound manner, specifically within the current assembly tenure, the meeting resolved further.

In case there is no such commitment forthcoming from the Centre, it was decided that to respect the political will of the people, there will be no participation by the Kuki groups under SoO, the KZC and the Kuki MLAs in any effort towards government formation.

Though the demand by Kuki groups for a separate administration has been there for sometime, it gained traction after a meeting of the KZC’’s governing council on December 30, 2025, where it was unanimously decided by all the constituent bodies, and what is a telling statement highlighting the ‘’enmity’’ between the two communities, that “Considering the present realities and the unanimous sentiment that the Kuki-Zo people can no longer live together with the Meitei community, the Governing Council reaffirmed its political demand for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory under the Constitution of India”.

The KZC’’s Governing Council also unanimously resolved during the December 30 meeting that “the Kuki-Zo people cannot and shall not participate in the formation of the Government of Manipur under the present circumstances. If any individual chooses to participate in the formation of the Government of Manipur, such participation shall be solely at his or her own responsibility, and the Kuki-Zo Council shall not be held accountable in any manner”.

The tribal community’’s demand for a separate administration has already been categorically dismissed by the Centre, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last year having learnt to have stated to top ministry officials that it is completely non negotiable.

Meanwhile the internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Manipur, who are living in camps owing to the two-year long ethnic violence which had erupted in the state in May 2023, have been complaining to the state administration regarding the inhuman conditions prevailing in the camps and also pointed out to the restrictions in movement within the state to certain areas, hinting at illegal buffer zones.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on January 12 had stated that no ‘buffer zone’ exists within the state, while dismissing such claims as false and misleading.

He made this claim during a high-level meeting with representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and IDPs, held after a massive protest in Imphal against the government’s alleged inaction on resettlement demands.

Bhalla’s denial on existence of buffer zones in Manipur came just days after Inner Manipur’’s Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam last week filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking clarity on the existence, legal basis and official notifications related to any ‘buffer zones’ in Manipur.

The MP sought information on whether any ‘buffer zones’ have been declared that segregate or restrict the free movement of citizens. The application also sought copies of notifications, if any, declaring such ‘buffer zones’, along with details of the legal provisions, laws and executive orders under which they were notified.

He later told the media that the move was prompted by a first-hand verification on the ground after repeated denials about the existence of buffer zones. “I went there myself and found that people were being stopped. Ordinary citizens are restricted, and even elected members are not allowed to move. This is an empirical fact,” he said.

The Manipur administration may deny existence of buffer zones and the Centre might have dismissed the Kukis’’ demand for a separate administration, but the fact that differences among people, who till 2023 coexisted peacefully, have grown and this is being reflected on the ground.