I fully back every decision Rishabh Pant takes on field: Ricky Ponting

Pant's bowling changes and selection of bowlers to bowl at crucial periods of matches have been criticised by former players like Virender Sehwag

Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2022 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. PTI photo

PTI

Navi Mumbai, May 9

Rishabh Pant's on-field decisions as Delhi Capitals (DC) captain in the ongoing IPL might have come under the scanner of former players but the wicketkeeper has got the "full backing" of head coach Ricky Ponting, who says "it's easy to make judgment from outside".

Under Pant, DC have won just five of the 11 matches they have played so far, including the 91-run thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Pant's bowling changes and selection of bowlers to bowl at crucial periods of matches have been criticised by former players like Virender Sehwag.

But Ponting, a former Australia and Mumbai Indians captain, said he fully backs every decision Pant takes on the field.

"I fully back every decision he (Pant) takes on the field. I being a T20 captain before, I know you don't have a lot of time to think about especially under extreme pressure," Ponting said at the post-match press conference after DC's 91-run loss to CSK.

"It is easy to make judgments from outside but trust me, when you are in the middle, it is not an easy thing to do," he said.

He, however, admitted that his side fared poorly in all departments of the game in the loss against CSK.

"Our bowling was not up to the mark, similarly our batting was very very poor. There were not many positives to take from the match. The only positive was Khaleel Ahmed, he was outstanding with the ball again," Ponting said.

"To lose by 91 runs, it will put a huge dent in our net run-rate. It means we need to bounce back really strongly in our next game,” he added.

"At the end of the day, we let ourselves down," said Ponting.

