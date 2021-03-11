Virat is doing everything under his control but is going through rough patch: RCB head coach Bangar

Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during T20 cricket match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022. PTI

PTI

Mumbai, April 24

Virat Kohli is doing "everything under his control" and needs a bit of luck going his way, according to Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar, who feels the former India captain will surely come out of the prolonged lean patch soon.

Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in any format for more than three years now, has got out to first ball ducks in successive games with a familiar pattern of dismissals outside the off-stump.

"He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kind of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in fielder's hands," Bangar, a long time India batting coach, said.

"We have all been through it, it is a tough phase for him but he will come back pretty strong." Bangar side-stepped the issue of Kohli needing a long break as former national team head coach Ravi Shastri feels that he is "over-cooked".

"He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward." Bangar was stout in his defence for Kohli, saying that he understands people have their opinions since he has been such an important player for India for such a long time.

"Even if you look at South Africa series, the 80-odd that he scored in one of the Test matches was a fine innings," Bangar said.

Kohli has had scores of 41 not out, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0 in RCB's eight outings this season. Bangar feels the 33-year-old needs some luck going his way.

"He's not letting the pressure get to him, he's enjoying the skill sessions. He needs a bit of luck to get going, all the dismissals and first ball, second balls but Im sure ones he gets going he's due for a big one."

