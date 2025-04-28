DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ipl 2025 / 14-year-old Suryavanshi breaks world record, becomes youngest player to slam century in IPL

14-year-old Suryavanshi breaks world record, becomes youngest player to slam century in IPL

Rajasthan Royal’ newest batting sensation registers 2nd-fastest century in history
article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:56 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century. Reuters
Advertisement

Rajasthan Royal’ newest batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on Monday when he became the youngest batter ever to score an IPL century at the age of 14 years and 32 days here on Monday.

Suryavanshi brought up his whirlwind ton off only 35 balls with a whopping 11 sixes and seven fours, recording the second-fastest century in the history of IPL. He was finally out for 101 off 37 balls, becoming the youngest ever to score a century in men’s T20 cricket.

The record of fastest century in IPL belongs to former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who had brought up his triple figure mark in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

Advertisement

Suryavanshi thus set the record for the fastest century for any Indian in the IPL off 35 balls, bettering Yusuf Pathan’s record of a ton in 37 balls for RR against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

His stunning knock came against IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, who had set a target of 210 for Rajasthan Royals to win.

Advertisement

Earlier this season, Punjab Kings’ opener Priyansh Arya had hit a 39-ball ton against Chennai Super Kings while Sunrisers Hyderabad and India opener Abhishek Sharma had hit a ton off 40 balls against PBKS.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper