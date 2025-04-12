DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ipl 2025 / Chennai Super Kings down on confidence, playing with very conservative approach: Clarke

Chennai Super Kings down on confidence, playing with very conservative approach: Clarke

CSK succumbed to their 5th consecutive defeat in six matches after scoring their lowest-ever total in Chennai
article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 12:54 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chennai Super Kings’ players during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Chennai, on Friday. PTI
Advertisement

The five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings are down on confidence as they have been conservative in their approach this season, reckons former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

CSK succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat in six matches so far of the IPL after scoring their lowest-ever total in Chennai and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Friday.

“(The) wicket looked quite tough to bat on. There was a little bit of movement with the new ball and certainly some spin. I think Chennai Super Kings got their plan wrong,” JioStar expert Clarke said.

Advertisement

“The way they went about it, it's clear they're down on confidence and their intent… well, there was no intent.” “At the moment, it seems like a very conservative approach, just trying to get close to winning or avoid a big defeat. Instead, they should throw it all on the line, risk everything, and try to win the game. That kind of change is easier said than done,” he added.

Clarke, however, admitted turning around the fortunes is easier said than done in such scenarios.

Advertisement

“Just like a good, confident feeling can become infectious in a winning dressing room, the same applies when you're losing. That losing feeling lingers, and it's hard to get rid of sometimes,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla praised Sunil Narine for persisting with his surprise variations.

“It's been so many years, and yet batters still struggle to read Sunil Narine. These kinds of surfaces really suit his bowling because he's never too full, never too short,” he said. PTI

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper