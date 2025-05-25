DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ipl 2025 / Conway, Brevis strike 50s to carry Chennai Super Kings to 230/5 against Gujarat Titans

Conway, Brevis strike 50s to carry Chennai Super Kings to 230/5 against Gujarat Titans

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings elected to field first on a super-hot noon
article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 06:44 PM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Seasoned Devon Conway and promising Dewarld Brevis produced fifties of contrasting character, laying the foundation for Chennai Super Kings’ healthy 230 for five against Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Once the Chennai Super Kings elected to field first on a super-hot noon, their batters vindicated the call by skipper MS Dhoni.

Conway and Brevis led the charge with a 52 off 35 balls, and a 23-ball 57 on a smooth pitch.

Advertisement

But Conway’s knock was put to shade a bit by cameos by Ayush Mhatre (34, 17b) and Urvil Patel (37, 19b), who made runs at a respective strike rate of 200 and 194 ensured runs came at a fast clip for CSK.

The Chennai outfit raced out of the paddock, making 44 in just 3.4 overs, made possible by Mhatre’s brutal assault on pacer Arshad Khan.

Advertisement

Mhatre carved Arshad for 2, 6, 6, 4, 4, 6 in the second over to milk 28 runs and Chennai rarely let that momentum slip.

Mhatre, who was recently appointed as the India U19 skipper, soon fell to Prasidh Krishna, skying him to Mohammed Siraj in the deep.

But Urvil continued the aggressive ways, while adding 63 runs for the second wicket with Conway.

The highlight of his innings was a pick-up shot he played against veteran spinner Rashid Khan that sailed over his head for a six.

It’s one thing to play that shot against pacers, but to impart timing and power to it against a spinner is totally another thing.

However, Urvil perished to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore immediately after hammering for a six.

On the other hand, Conway showed a rare moment of aggression launching Rashid for a six over long-on but was clean bowled.

But Brevis, who smashed India pacer Siraj for 6, 6, 4, justified his ‘Baby ABD’ tag to perfection, smashing GT bowlers all around the park.

The South African played a belligerent knock of his own to raise 74 runs for the entertaining fifth wicket alliance with Ravindra Jadeja in which the latter contributed just 21 off 18 balls.

It was the CSK’s young batters’ final innings of this IPL, and it might have given a note of optimism for the management too for the next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper