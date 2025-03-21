DT
Home / Ipl 2025 / Drizzle disrupts KKR, RCB practice sessions ahead of IPL opener; rain threat looms over match

Drizzle disrupts KKR, RCB practice sessions ahead of IPL opener; rain threat looms over match

Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Friday and Saturday
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 10:36 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
Covers on the field at the Eden Gardens amid rain, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025's first T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Kolkata, West Bengal, on March 21, 2025. PTI
A steady drizzle in the evening brought premature end to evening practice sessions of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the eve of their IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Practice began as scheduled at 5 pm, but rain set in around 6 pm, bringing the ground staff into action while the players had to pack up.

Fortunately, Eden Gardens is one of the few venues with full ground covers, ensuring the playing surface remained protected.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s New Alipore office has issued an “orange alert” for Friday and Saturday, warning of thundersqualls, gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across several districts, including Kolkata.

“Thundersqualls with gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and light to moderate rainfall are likely in Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah on Friday,” the IMD stated.

For Saturday, the forecast includes thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall in Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and North and South 24 Parganas.

The match has a 7.30pm start, with the toss scheduled for 7pm.

A glittering opening ceremony featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani among others is planned at 6pm, but it remains to be seen if the weather plays a spoilsport.

According to IPL regulations, the league-stage matches have a one-hour extension window, meaning the cut-off time for a five-over match is 10:56pm, with play needing to conclude by 12:06am.

Kolkata has already experienced rain disruptions in the lead-up to the season opener, with a KKR intra-squad practice match being washed out after just one innings.

