‘Hopes’ Float: PBKS bowling coach wants his players to avoid second-guessing themselves after RCB mauling  

Punjab Kings bowling coach James Hopes remains optimistic of making their first IPL final in 11 years despite a calamitous outing in qualifier one and just wants his players to avoid “second-guessing themselves” ahead of their next shot at the title clash.

Having topped the league stage with their thoroughly professional and ultra-aggressive approach, PBKS were subjected to an eight-wicket mauling by Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

However, they will get a chance to redeem themselves and secure a place in the final by winning the second qualifier on Sunday.

“The worst thing our batters can do now is blink and start jumping at shadows and second-guessing themselves,” said Hopes following the heavy loss.

“We played the first over okay with the bat and then it sort of just snowballed from there. It’s necessary that we digest it and move on from it by the end of tonight because we have to travel tomorrow (Friday) and we’ve got to get up to play another game on Sunday and we’re going to do it the hard way now.”

“But I hope we meet RCB again on Tuesday night (final).”

On a pitch that was aiding the fast bowlers, Punjab Kings went on an all-out attack resulting in a dramatic collapse.

RCB leg-spinner Suyash Sharma had the middle order in a spin with his sharp googlies after the returning Josh Hazlewood’s exploits.

“To be honest we didn’t have a great night with the bat but we have a two-day turnaround now to play another final, to earn the right.”

“We’ve worked for two and a bit months to earn the right to have a second chance and we’re going to cash that second chance in hopefully.”

Hopes hinted the Ahmedabad pitch will suit the batters more.

“Historically, it (Ahmedabad) is a very good pitch and we know we’re going to have to go quite hard and score quite quickly. It’s not back to the drawing board by any means. We’ve worked two and a half months to get into a position where we get a second opportunity and we’re going to have to use that second opportunity now,” Hopes reiterated.

After packing off PBKS for 101 in 14.1 overs, RCB, who are yet to win the IPL despite reaching three finals (2009, 2011, 2016) since the league’s inception in 2008, gunned down the small target in 10 overs courtesy a belligerent fifty from opener Phil Salt (56 not out off 27 balls).