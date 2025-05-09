DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ipl 2025 / IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions

IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions

The tournament had entered the decisive stage with the Final scheduled for May 25
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:49 PM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Board Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League(IPL).

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the high-profile league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

The tournament had entered the decisive stage with the Final scheduled for May 25.

Advertisement

The development comes on the heels of Thursday night's unfortunate incident at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, where the highly anticipated match between PBKS and DC was called off.

Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

Advertisement

Soon after, Punjab Kings confirmed the development through their official social media handle, posting, "Match has been called off." After the match was called off, the fans were seen coming out of the stadium with chants of 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper