The Board Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League(IPL).

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the high-profile league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

The tournament had entered the decisive stage with the Final scheduled for May 25.

The development comes on the heels of Thursday night's unfortunate incident at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, where the highly anticipated match between PBKS and DC was called off.

Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

Soon after, Punjab Kings confirmed the development through their official social media handle, posting, "Match has been called off." After the match was called off, the fans were seen coming out of the stadium with chants of 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.