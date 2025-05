IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bat against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match here on Sunday.

KKR brought on England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh for this game.

RR made three changes for this game. Nitish Rana, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Kumar Kartikeya went out, while Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kunal Rathore came in to the eleven.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh, Akash Madhwal.