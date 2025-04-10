IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to captain CSK as Gaikwad ruled out

Chennai Super Kings were dealt a severe blow as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL due to an elbow fracture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni to once again take charge of the team.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL with fracture on elbow. MS Dhoni to take over as captain,” Fleming told mediapersons on Thursday.

Gaikwad sustained the blow when he was hit by a short ball from Jofra Archer.