DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ipl 2025 / IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.
article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 02:07 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 match in Ahmedabad. PTI
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

Five-time champions MI lost to GT by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

“Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” the IPL said in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisement

“As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs,” it added in the statement.

GT posted 196 runs on a black-soil pitch which was used in Ahmedabad for the clash and MI struggled in their chase to eventually finish at 160 for six, as Gujarat registered their first win of the ongoing campaign.

Advertisement

This was MI's second successive loss and they are yet to open their account.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper