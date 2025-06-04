DT
PT
Preity Zinta 2nd time not lucky, fans miss 'Punjab queen's' smile

Preity Zinta 2nd time not lucky, fans miss 'Punjab queen's' smile

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to end their long wait in the 18th edition of the tournament.
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:41 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
In a heartbreaking end to an intense season, Punjab Kings fell short in the IPL 2025 final, and co-owner Preity Zinta’s reaction stole the spotlight.

Known for her passionate support, Zinta was visibly emotional as the final moments slipped away from her team.

Cameras captured the Bollywood actress and franchise co-owner holding back tears. Social media was flooded with messages of support for her, with fans praising her unwavering dedication to the team.

Despite the loss, her heartfelt presence continues to symbolise the deep connection between her and the team in the high-stakes world of IPL cricket.

