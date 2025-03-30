DT
IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat against Delhi Capitals

DC skipper Axar Patel makes one change by bringing KL Rahul in place of Sameer Rizvi
PTI
Visakhapatnam, Updated At : 03:36 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins during the toss before their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 match in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, March 30, 2025. PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

SRH made one change from the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, bringing in Zeeshan Ansari in place of Simranjeet Singh, while DC skipper Axar Patel too made one change to the side by bringing in India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul in place of Sameer Rizvi.

Rahul had missed the opening match against Lucknow Super Giants to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.

