Home / Cricket / IPL match called off in Dharamsala

IPL match called off in Dharamsala

The floodlight was dimmed and players were called off the field
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:47 PM May 08, 2025 IST
Amid escalating tensions, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was halted in Dharamsala here on Thursday. The floodlight was dimmed and players were called off the field. Spectators were seen leaving the stadium.

Due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, a blackout was enforced and the the teams and spectators were evacuated from the stadium.

The match was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot, putting the entire league at risk of being called off due to India's ongoing military conflict with Pakistan.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

