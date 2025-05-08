IPL match called off in Dharamsala

Amid escalating tensions, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was halted in Dharamsala here on Thursday. The floodlight was dimmed and players were called off the field. Spectators were seen leaving the stadium.

Due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, a blackout was enforced and the the teams and spectators were evacuated from the stadium.

The match was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot, putting the entire league at risk of being called off due to India's ongoing military conflict with Pakistan.