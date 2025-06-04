Kohli deserves it more than anyone else: Patidar after captaining RCB to maiden IPL title

When IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar got a chance to say "Ee Sala Cup Namdu" (this year the cup is ours) after 18 years, the fans roared.

But when he said that "Virat Kohli deserved it more than anyone else", the cheers were deafening as the legend grinned from ear to ear.

"It is really special for me, for Virat Kohli, and all the fans. Those who have supported for years, they all deserve it. It's a great opportunity for me and a great learning for me to captain Kohli, he deserves it more than anyone else," Patidar said.

Patidar felt that 190 was par score looking at the strip which was on the slower side.

"After the Qualifier, we thought that we can go through. I think 190 was a good score on this track as it was a bit slow. Bowlers executing their plans was tremendous to watch."

He praised player of the match Krunal Pandya for his 2/17 that became the game-changer.

“Krunal is a wicket-taking bowler. I look for him whenever we need wickets. Suyash and the pacers were good all season. Shepherd gave the key wicket tonight.”

We will come back next year and lift the Cup

A “dejected” Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer feels that fearless newcomers have been the biggest plus for the franchise which would come out all guns blazing next season to win the elusive IPL crown.

“Proud of each individual in our team, a lot of youngsters played their first season. Their fearlessness was phenomenal. Job is still half done, we have to win it next year. The way we turned up to every game was a positive, they've gained a lot of experience and we can build on that next year,” the skipper said.

He felt that less than 200 was a par score on this track.

“They bowled excellently. Krunal was phenomenal, used his experience, that was the turning point.”