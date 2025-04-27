DT
PT
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians 

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians 

 Mumbai Indians scored 215 for 7 and then bowled out LSG for 161 to record their fifth consecutive victory in the IPL
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:16 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant. Reuters
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant was on Sunday fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s 54-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here.

“As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs,” the IPL said in a release.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Mumbai Indians scored 215 for 7 and then bowled out LSG for 161 to record their fifth consecutive victory in the IPL.

