National fervour runs high in IPL closing ceremony before summit clash

“Sabse aage honge Hindustani” and “Dushman ke chhakke chhudaa de, hum India wale” were among the songs performed as national fervour was the central theme of the closing ceremony ahead of the Indian Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Honouring the Indian armed forces”, “Salute to the armed forces” and “Thank you armed forces” were the messages displayed across the digital boards used for advertising and sharing match-related information near the boundary as well as on the first tier of the world’s largest stadium here.

Bollywood playback singer Shankar Mahadevan along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam enthralled the near-capacity crowd.

Advertisement

The ceremony took place before the summit clash of the 18th edition of world’s biggest T20 tournament between RCB and PBKS.

The players trained in the background with RCB being the first team to take the field for their warm-ups followed by their rivals PBKS soon after.