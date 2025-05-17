Not that easy to shift final: Ganguly hopeful of Eden keeping date with IPL summit clash

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday expressed optimism about the Eden Gardens keeping its date with the 2025 IPL final and said the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) shares an “excellent relationship” with the game’s all-powerful apex body.

The BCCI is yet to officially confirm the venues for the IPL playoffs, even though it has announced the rescheduled league fixtures after the tournament was halted on May 8 due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

“No, no, we’re trying—talking to the BCCI,” Ganguly said when asked about the possibility of Eden Gardens hosting the final as per the original schedule.

“Eto sohoje sore jawa jay? (Is it that easy to shift the final). It’s Eden’s playoffs, and I’m sure everything will be sorted. I’m very hopeful,” added Ganguly during the final of All India Invitation Inter-School Regetta here.

A section of people staged a protest outside the iconic venue on Friday, demanding that the IPL final be staged in Kolkata.

“Protest doesn’t help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal,” said the former India captain.

Responding to the delay in finalising playoff venues, Ganguly said: “Kolkata has finished its league matches, so Eden is not there in the first list.”

Eden Gardens was awarded the final for Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning performance in the 2024 season.

The venue also hosted the opening match of the 2025 edition.

The tournament schedule was pushed back by a week, with the final now scheduled for June 3 instead of the originally planned May 25.

As per the original plan, Eden Gardens was to host Qualifier 2 on May 23 and the final on May 25.

However, the BCCI has remained tight-lipped about the new venue for the final, fuelling further speculation.

The reason behind the proposed shift is the weather forecast, as the onset of the southwest monsoon approaches the region around that time.

The CAB has reportedly submitted IMD data to the BCCI, asserting that conditions in Kolkata will remain favourable for hosting the final on June 3.

However, the BCCI is understood to have conveyed that it’s premature to base a decision on long-term forecasts and that more accurate weather predictions will only be possible around May 25.

Ganguly ‘surprised’ by Kohli Test retirement

Test cricket in India recently suffered twin setbacks with skipper Rohit Sharma and batting maestro Virat Kohli retiring from the game’s traditional format.

Reacting to the development, the former India captain expressed surprised over Kohli’s decision and paid tribute to both players for their illustrious careers.

“It’s their own decision. Can anyone leave the sport without it being their own wish? But it’s been a fantastic career, and the same goes for Rohit Sharma. Kohli’s retirement has surprised me,” Ganguly said.

Rohit was the first to call time on his red-ball career, and few days later, Kohli followed suit, leaving a massive void in the team.

The exits come at a crucial juncture, with a demanding five-match Test series in England scheduled from next month.

The focus now shifts to the selection of India’s next Test captain, with a debate brewing over whether Shubman Gill or Jasprit Bumrah should take over the reins.

“It’s a decision the selectors must weigh carefully,” said Ganguly.

“There are a lot of pros and cons. They have to think long term. Whatever the selectors think and work out, they will decide. There’s also Bumrah’s injury—whatever they decide...,” Ganguly added.