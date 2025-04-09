DT
PT
Home / Ipl 2025 / Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell fined, handed one demerit point for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell fined, handed one demerit point for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

The 36-year-old Maxwell has admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 which relates to abuse of fixtures and fittings during the match which was played here at the New PCA Stadium on Tuesday
PTI
Mullanpur, Updated At : 11:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell. PTI
Punjab Kings' all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings here.

The 36-year-old Maxwell has admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 which relates to abuse of fixtures and fittings during the match which was played here at the New PCA Stadium on Tuesday.

“Glenn Maxwell, All-rounder, Punjab Kings has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on Tuesday,” the BCCI informed in an email.

“Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,” it added.

Maxwell, who has been struggling for form both with the bat and the ball, fell for one run, giving a return catch to CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the second ball he faced to be dismissed for one.

Punjab Kings, however, went on to win the high-scoring match by 18 runs and are placed fourth on the points table with three wins and one defeat in four matches so far.

