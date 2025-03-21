Spotlight on new rules, fresh leaders and saliva ban reversal as IPL 2025 kicks off

New rules and new captains will be in focus but the razzmatazz will be pretty much the same when the 18th Indian Premier League kicks off here on Saturday with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bengaluru amid a looming threat of rain.

There is plenty to look forward in the league. Among the most prominent rule changes is the lifting of saliva ban. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bowlers will be allowed to use it to shine the ball.

The BCCI lifted the ban after receiving a majority consensus from IPL captains in a landmark decision taken at the captains’ meeting in Mumbai.

The International Cricket Council had made the saliva ban permanent in 2022, but the IPL operates under its own regulations and the latest move could set a precedent for the global game.

The 18th season will also witness tactical innovations, including a major change to counter dew’s impact.

The second innings of evening matches will see a fresh ball introduced from the 11th over, provided the on-field umpires deem the dew factor significant as the trend of high-scoring games is likely to continue.

However, this rule will not apply to afternoon games.

Additionally, the Decision Review System has been expanded to include height wides and off-side wides, ensuring a fairer adjudication of deliveries.

Despite debates about its influence on the game, the Impact Player rule remains in place.

Captain’s corner

As many as seven teams will start IPL 2025 under new leadership, although some of them will be a stop-gap arrangement due to varied reasons.

The most surprising of them all is Rajat Patidar, who is yet to play a T20I for India, leading the RCB team that features mega-star Virat Kohli.

Axar Patel takes charge of Delhi Capitals to lead, among others, his Team India senior KL Rahul, who would be aiming to shake off the disappointment of a turbulent stint with Lucknow Super Giants in 2024.

Shreyas Iyer, fresh off leading KKR to glory in 2024, will don the captain’s armband for Punjab Kings with Ajinkya Rahane replacing him in the Kolkata team.

Rajasthan Royals will start the season with Riyan Parag as interim captain for the first three matches due to Sanju Samson’s recovery from a finger injury taking longer than expected.

Mumbai Indians will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in their away opener against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, as Hardik Pandya serves a suspension for an over-rate violation from last season.

Pant’s redemption arc

Rishabh Pant is set to begin a crucial new chapter in his career after his resolute comeback from a life-threatening accident became part of cricketing lore.

The IPL’s most expensive player in history—acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a record INR 27 crore—will be eager to silence his critics.

Despite making the squads for the Champions Trophy and the T20I series against England, he was not given a single match.

Now, he has a point to prove, particularly in the T20 format, where he has struggled to cement his place in the Indian team.

Pant’s explosive batting style and leadership skills have long been debated, and this season presents an opportunity for him to not only justify his hefty price tag but also send a strong message to the selectors ahead of future international assignments.

There are changes in the support staff line-ups too. Ricky Ponting has moved from Delhi Capitals to Punjab Kings as head coach. Hemang Badani has replaced Ponting as Delhi Capitals’ head coach.

Kevin Pietersen has joined Delhi Capitals as mentor, while Rahul Dravid returns to Rajasthan Royals as head coach, his first IPL coaching stint after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year.

CSK veteran Dwayne Bravo will be KKR mentor, replacing Gautam Gambhir, who is now India’s head coach.

Bumrah’s fitness

A major question mark hangs over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness.

The pacer, back at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is undergoing assessments to determine his readiness for the IPL.

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene remains optimistic but cautious, given that Bumrah’s availability crucial not only for MI but also for India’s upcoming tour of England.

The Dhoni question

As the IPL returns, so does the never-ending speculation: Is this Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last season?

The 43-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains an enigma, gracing the field only during the IPL.

While he may not be the consistent match-winner of old, his presence alone bolsters Chennai Super Kings.

His sharp cricketing brain, field placements, and ability to finish games with quick cameos make him an invaluable asset.

Exactly 30 years his junior is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a prodigal batting talent acquired by Rajasthan Royals but it remains to be seen how many games he manages to get.

Ro-Ko in T20 again

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after India’s triumphant World Cup campaign last year, making IPL 2025 their first major outing in the shortest format post-retirement.

Kohli, the highest run-getter in IPL 2024 with 741 runs, remains the linchpin for RCB, while Rohit, after a lean patch, will look to rediscover his magic for Mumbai Indians.

Match preview

The season opener at Eden Gardens revives an iconic rivalry.

Seventeen years ago, Brendon McCullum’s blistering 158 in the inaugural IPL match set the tone for the league’s legacy.

But much water has flown under the nearby Hooghly since then as KKR have won three titles, while RCB is still in search of the elusive crown.

This time, KKR, often known to slump after a championship win, will look to defy history under Rahane’s leadership.

Focus will be on Varun Chakravarthy, the architect of India’s Champions Trophy victory, when he takes on Kohli, who has worked intensely against spin in the nets.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine, still a force at 36, will look to complement Chakravarthy while also firing at the top to compensate for Phil Salt’s departure to RCB.

For RCB, the firepower of Salt and Kohli at the top, complemented by finishers like Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone, looks formidable.

However, their bowling, weakened by the absence of Mohammed Siraj (now with Gujarat Titans), will lean on veterans Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood to make an impact on Eden’s spin-friendly conditions.

Orange warning

The tournament will begin with a glitzy opening ceremony featuring Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani.

However, all the excitement might quite literally be dampened as there is a forecast of thunderstorms and rain on match day.