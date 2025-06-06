DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ipl 2025 / Stampede case: Karnataka State Cricket Association officials moves High Court, seeks quashing of FIR

Stampede case: Karnataka State Cricket Association officials moves High Court, seeks quashing of FIR

11 people died, 56 injured in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 12:28 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Footwears lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following a stampede after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of the IPL 2025-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on June 4, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghu Ram Bhat and a few other office bearers moved the Karnataka High Court on Friday seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.

Advertisement

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment private limited, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah too on Thursday had instructed the state DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment and KSCA in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was “irresponsibility” and “carelessness” on their part.

Advertisement

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team’s IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, four officials of RCB and DNA entertainment were taken into custody, police sources said on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts