Home / Ipl 2025 / “The job is still half done...": Preity pens uplifting post for PBKS after IPL final loss

She praised the players for showing a brave fight and grit throughout the season
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:07 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
Preity Zinta. Tribune File
A few days after the defeat of Punjab Kings by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL finals, actor Preity Zinta penned an uplifting message for the "Sher Squad".

"It didn't end the way we wanted it to but....the journey was spectacular! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch led from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL," she wrote.

"This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final," Preity added.

Preity assured her fans that Punjab Kings will make a roaring comeback next year. "I am so proud of each n every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our SHER SQUAD, our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium, till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all #Ting," she concluded.

