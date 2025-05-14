When fan asked Preity Zinta Maxwell isn’t playing well because he didn’t marry her? the actress blasts troll

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta recently gave a strong reply to a social media user who asked her a sexist question during an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on X (formerly Twitter).

The troll asked if Glenn Maxwell was playing poorly in the 2025 IPL season because he hadn't married her. Zinta was quick to reply, saying this kind of question would never be asked to a male team owner. She called the comment sexist and disrespectful, and said women in sports and business often face unfair treatment.

Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I’m sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you… https://t.co/cBX4SbqAwS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

Zinta wrote, “Would you ask this question to a male team owner? I never realised how tough it is for women in the corporate world until I entered cricket. Please think about what you’re implying—it’s not funny.”

She added that she has worked hard for 18 years and deserves respect, not bias or jokes based on her gender.

Glenn Maxwell has had a poor season, scoring only 48 runs in seven matches. His performance was already being criticized, and the comment linked his form to Preity Zinta in a personal and inappropriate way.

Despite this, the Punjab Kings are doing well this season. They are currently third on the points table and could reach the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. Zinta also praised captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, saying the team has improved a lot under their leadership.

She joked about Iyer’s new nickname, calling him “Sarpanch Saab”, and said, “We love him! The fans love him! Still waiting to see him dance though!”