Yashasvi Jaiswal credits Rajasthan Royals for nurturing his career

Struggling to get back to form, Rajasthan Royals young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal believes that he still has a lot to do with the bat.

“I have a lot of faith in myself—my game, my thoughts, and my abilities. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility to take my career forward, and I know how hard I need to work. Cricket demands a lot of sacrifices, but people only notice them when you achieve something or perform well. For me, if I want to succeed, I need to work hard in every aspect—whether it’s practice, training, diet, or mindset. When you put in the effort day and night, stay consistent, and keep pushing yourself, the results will eventually follow. My focus has always been on preparation, maintaining the right mindset, and believing in myself. Cricket takes time, but if you do the right things, success will come,” said Jaiswal during the talk in the JioTv show.

Jaiswal also reflected on his blitzkrieg performance against Mumbai Indians in 2023 where he scored a century.

Advertisement

“That day was special. I approached it with the same mindset I always have—trusting my preparation and believing that I could do it. And when I achieved it, I felt immense gratitude. I especially want to thank Rajasthan Royals for the way they have nurtured me over the years. I’ve been with them for six years, and they have always taken great care of me. Throughout my TATA IPL journey, I’ve learned a lot from my senior players. I’ve gained valuable insights into how to evolve my game, where I can improve, and what adjustments I need to make. I’m enjoying every moment, and I’m sure the journey ahead will be amazing. More than anything, I would love to keep entertaining the fans.”

Reflecting on his recent experience with Team India before returning to the IPL this season, Jaiswal added, “I have learned a lot. Indian cricket and the IPL offer completely different experiences. Representing the country comes with its own unique challenges, while the IPL provides a distinct competitive environment. However, both formats present valuable learning opportunities. Playing under pressure across various formats—Test cricket, One-Day cricket, and T20—has taught me the importance of adaptability. The key takeaway for me has been to remain flexible, stay aware, and adjust to different situations as they arise. I am thoroughly enjoying the journey and continuously striving to evolve as a player.”

Advertisement

He also spoke fondly about his camaraderie with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.

“We have known each other for a long time, and I have been with him since I was a kid. I really appreciate our camaraderie—we enjoy spending time together, and it’s always fun playing alongside him. The way he talks, his style—it’s great to be around him. Of course, we are looking forward to this season, and I hope we will enjoy it just as much this year.” Jaiswal concluded by crediting the Rajasthan Royals Academy for being a key part of his growth.