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Home / IPL 2026 / Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for KKR's slow over rate against CSK

Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for KKR's slow over rate against CSK

Last-placed Kolkata Knight Riders extended their winless run this season as they went down by 32 runs to CSK on Tuesday

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 11:40 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson, left, shakes hand with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the IPL 2026 T20 cricket match in Chennai, April 14, 2026. PTI
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Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here.

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Last-placed Kolkata Knight Riders extended their winless run this season as they went down by 32 runs to CSK here on Tuesday.

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"Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai," said an IPL media advisory.

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"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

KKR will take on Gujarat Titans next in Ahmedabad on Friday.

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