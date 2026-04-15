Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here.

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Last-placed Kolkata Knight Riders extended their winless run this season as they went down by 32 runs to CSK here on Tuesday.

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"Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai," said an IPL media advisory.

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"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

KKR will take on Gujarat Titans next in Ahmedabad on Friday.