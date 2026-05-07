Bumrah trying too many things while Bhuvi benefitting from clear planning: Umesh

Senior India pacer Umesh Yadav says Jasprit Bumrah has been trying too many things and that is the reason for his inconsistent run this IPL, while experienced seamer Bhuvneswar Kumar has succeeded because of his clear planning and ability to deliver in both Powerplay and death overs.

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Bhuvneswar is so far the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL with 17 wickets from nine games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while on the other hand Mumbai Indians' Bumrah has struggled this season, picking up just three scalps from 10 games.

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"Bhuvi's and is his team's planning is clear. He bowls in Powerplay and death, and his game plan is set. He is able to swing in both ways," said Umesh, a JioHotstar CTV Hindi feed expert.

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"Bhuvi is consistent with his line and length, and variation and Bumrah is trying a lot of things which is creating problems for him.

"Bumrah is not consistent this season for Mumbai sometimes. He is sometimes asked to bowl in Powerplay and sometimes he comes to bowl in situations not under pressure. That is affecting him. MI needs to create chances for Bumrah for attacking and give him chances to take wickets.

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Umesh also said that Rishabh Pant's form cost Lucknow Super Giants dearly. Apart from that they failed to field the right combination.

"It's his (Pant's) decision, he has got responsibility and he needs to take the decision. In the last two years his and the team's performance is down. This year batting is up and down unlike last year."

"The combination is not setting. Pant's form is not better, Nicholas Pooran only scored in last match. Everything is not working for them. Batting is an issue this year. Everyone needs to contribute together in T20," he said.

"Their Batting order is not consistent. You are just searching, you need to believe a bit and not change the order in every match. For that you need to sit and talk with the batter," he added.

Asked about his predictions for the play-offs, Umesh said: "Punjab, RCB, Rajasthan and SRH likely contender for top 4."