CSK burdened by Dhoni dilemma

As Chennai Super Kings build towards another IPL season, the biggest question around the team is no longer tactical — it is structural. Where does MS Dhoni fit in a side that is slowly moving towards transition?

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At 44, Dhoni remains central to CSK’s identity, but his cricketing role has clearly reduced. In the last three seasons, he has scored 104 runs (2023), 161 runs (2024) and 196 runs (2025), mostly batting at No. 7 or lower.

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Even when his strike rate peaked at over 220 in 2024, the challenge has been not getting enough balls to face — he simply does not face enough balls to influence games consistently.

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CSK’s own management has acknowledged that this is partly due to fitness and workload, with Dhoni often choosing when he can bat longer. This is where the debate becomes sharper.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, speaking on Star Sports, questioned the approach, saying, “I don’t see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough.” He added, “There’s still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six.”

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His comments reflect a growing concern, whether Dhoni’s current role is driven more by sentiment than impact. But the CSK situation is more complex than just cricket.

The franchise’s identity is deeply linked to Dhoni. With over 5,400 IPL runs and five titles under his leadership, his legacy is unmatched.

More importantly, his presence drives fan engagement, sponsorships and viewership — a crucial factor in a league where commercial value continues to grow rapidly.

Former India captain Anil Kumble summed up the transition challenge, saying, “Legacy will always be there, but you have to move on at some point.”

That is the balance CSK must now find. Because this is no longer just about whether Dhoni plays. It is about clarity — whether he remains a finisher, a mentor, or simply the face of a franchise that is yet to fully move on.

And until that question is answered, CSK’s transition will remain incomplete.

De Villiers also pointed to the need for a clearer transition within the CSK setup, backing Sanju Samson as part of the next leadership phase while acknowledging Ruturaj Gaikwad’s role as the current captain. He said, “It’s a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he’s hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments.”

With Gaikwad continuing to lead and Samson expected to be part of the leadership group, the remarks highlight the larger shift CSK are navigating — moving towards a new core while still relying on Dhoni’s presence.