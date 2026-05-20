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Home / IPL 2026 / ‘Even I don’t know what that celebration was’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s innocence apparent in post-match interaction

‘Even I don’t know what that celebration was’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s innocence apparent in post-match interaction

The 15-year-old batter says it is just a start and he knows people will talk about him       

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 09:52 AM May 20, 2026 IST
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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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He is all of 15 but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi knows that if he plays long enough, he will be showered with accolades, something that should not make him waver from his pursuit of excellence.

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After scoring 38-ball-93 in a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants, which put Rajasthan Royals just one win away from the IPL play-offs, Sooryavanshi seemed very calm about all the hype surrounding him.

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"I don't read papers and all," he said smilingly when asked if he reads what all is written about him.

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"I just think this is the start and if I have a long career then a lot of things will be said. I just want to focus on my game and complete journey," said the teenage prodigy, who has now amassed 574 run in this edition.

On the day, he scored only 11 off the first 12 balls that he faced but then completed his 50 off just 23 balls.

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"I was sitting while bowling and the wicket looked good, I didn't want to rush and wanted to take my time. I knew that was going to help the other batter too. I always knew I could hit anytime and didn't want to rush at all."

He has various kinds of celebrations for every milestone but there is nothing that he does consciously.

"Even I don't know what that was, even the last game's celebration didn't mean anything. I just keep trying new things."

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