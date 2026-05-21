'I used to stand on road just to watch CSK team bus pass by our school': Sudharsan

Young batter Sai Sudharsan grew up idolizing Chennai Super Kings and used to stand on the road to watch the team bus pass by his school. Interestingly, that emotional connect with the hometown franchise has turned into a special love for scoring runs against it.

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A part of Gujarat Titans franchise since its inception in 2022, the 24-year-old left-hander has evolved into one of the most dependable batters in the IPL. He scored 362 runs in just eight games at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.40 in the 2023 edition.

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He smashed a fluent 47-ball 96 in the 2023 final against CSK, an innings that underlined both his temperament and ability to deliver on the big stage. He then scored his maiden IPL century, also against CSK, in 2024 in Ahmedabad.

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"It wasn't a conscious decision; I think it was the grace of God, and it came at the right time. But it's always special to spend time in the middle, especially when I play against CSK because, whatever may be said and done, there's a deep emotional connection with CSK for me," Sudharsan said about the IPL 2024 century.

"I grew up watching CSK play. We used to stand on the road just to watch the team bus pass by our school. Those are fantastic memories. I'm grateful to God that I've been able to deliver some memorable performances against CSK," he said while speaking on 'JioStar'.

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He scaled greater heights in IPL 2025, amassing 759 runs at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17, clinching the Orange Cap. So far this season, he has scored 554 runs from 13 matches at an average of 46.17 and strike rate of 157.83 with the help of one century and six half centuries.

"It's actually very interesting. I don't look at the past anymore, to be honest, because it's already gone. What matters is the present...whatever I've done yesterday doesn't serve a purpose for me today. I have to start the grind again from today.

"And when tomorrow comes, I'll start fresh again. So, I don't worry about or dwell on the last season. I try to take the learnings from it and remain as fresh as possible for the coming season or the coming day."

He scored exactly 100 off 58 balls in GT's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 24 in Bengaluru. He shared 128 runs with captain Shubman Gill for the opening wicket.

On his partnership with Gill, he said, "Shubman is such a mastermind. He understands the game so well and is tactically very strong. It gives you a sense of freedom to do whatever you want because you know Shubman is there.

"And I think it's vice versa, when he tries to go after the bowlers, he knows that I'm there and can anchor the innings. I think we complement each other really well. We share a great relationship, understand each other very well, and take turns accordingly."

He touched upon his slow start in IPL 2026 and whether there's temptation to change his game in T20 cricket.

"I don't look at it as a lean patch or a phase where I'm not scoring runs. It's a learning experience for me to move forward, improve, and get better. In an important tournament like this, it's crucial not to carry the residue of the previous innings.

"It can eat you up if you enter the game with memories of previous performances lingering in your mind. So, I try to keep things as open as possible. If the game has gone well, yes, we can carry the confidence, but if it hasn't, we try to keep our minds as fresh as possible for the upcoming games.

"It's also important to understand how the game is evolving because T20 cricket changes very quickly. As batters, we have to be versatile enough to adjust to what the team or the situation demands. If we are able to execute that, I think that's the best thing."

On breaking Chris Gayle's record of most runs in 50 IPL innings, he said, "When a record is broken, it's obviously a great feeling and a significant milestone to achieve because it validates that we are moving in the right direction.

"I feel those milestones and accolades help me believe in myself more, trust my abilities further, and continue improving along the same path."