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Home / IPL 2026 / Mumbai Indians coach Kieron Pollard fined for ‘audible obscenity’ towards 4th umpire

Mumbai Indians coach Kieron Pollard fined for ‘audible obscenity’ towards 4th umpire

Pollard was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to use of audible obscenity during a match

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PTI
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:54 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Mumbai Indians’ batting coach Kieron Pollard. File Photo
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Mumbai Indians’ batting coach Kieron Pollard has been fined 15 percent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL’s code of conduct by using abusive language for the fourth umpire.

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The incident took place during MI’s match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday night, in which the former emerged winners by six wickets in a last-ball thriller in the hill town.

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“Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials,” the IPL said in a press release issued on Friday morning.

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“Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during a match’.

“The incident occurred in the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard used abusive language towards the fourth umpire,” it said in the release.

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Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee, Pankaj Dharmani.

Pollard, the former big-hitting all-rounder form the West Indies and a longtime associate of MI, had been fined in the past, too, for breaching the IPL’s code of conduct.

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