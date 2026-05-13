icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / IPL 2026 / Plummeting Punjab Kings look to arrest slide against Mumbai Indians

Plummeting Punjab Kings look to arrest slide against Mumbai Indians

After bossing the first half of the tournament, Punjab Kings have lost four games in a row and now find themselves in a precarious position in the race for play-offs

article_Author
PTI
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:46 AM May 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer reacts after Delhi Capitals' win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, Monday, May 11, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Punjab Kings will need to plug gaping holes in the bowling and fielding department as they look to stop their free-fall in the business end of the Indian Premier League against an already eliminated Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Advertisement

After bossing the first half of the tournament, Punjab Kings have lost four games in a row and now find themselves in a precarious position in the race for play-offs.

Advertisement

They need to win at least two of their remaining games to secure a place in the top four.

Advertisement

It was not so long ago that they were the only unbeaten team in the tournament but such is the nature of the format and the IPL that fortunes can swing either way rather quickly.

As captain Shreyas Iyer pointed out after the loss to Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings only have themselves to blame for being in a difficult spot.

Advertisement

The in-form batting unit masked the frailties in the bowling department in the first half of the tournament but more recently, even posting an above par score, by Iyer’s own admission, has not been enough against Delhi Capitals.

Iyer and Co. had the game in the bag on a seaming surface but the pacers could not get their lengths right in the last five overs. The pace attack led by Arshdeep Singh has the worst economy rate among the 10 teams.

Xavier Bartlett and Arshdeep provided a stable new-ball combination in the first half of IPL but now that has been unsettled with the arrival of Lockie Ferguson, who is known for his skills in the middle and death overs.

They went with three left-arm pacers in the last game by including Ben Dwarshius who proved rather expensive on the night.

Lead pacer Arshdeep has conceded more than 10 runs per over in the majority of the 11 games he has been a part of.

Spin was not tried for the whole of the game on Monday night and it remains to be seen if Yuzvendra Chahal is used during the second game here.

On the batting front, Prabhsimran Singh needs to get back among the runs to complement Priyansh Arya at the top. A massive improvement in catching and ground fielding is also expected from Iyer and Co.

They face Mumbai Indians, a team that massively under-performed this season but can certainly spoil the opposition’s campaign.

It remains to be seen if captain Hardik Pandya, who did not play the last two games due to a niggle, takes the field on Wednesday night.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has struggled for runs both at the international level and franchise cricket over the past 12 months or so, would be looking to make the most of the remaining three outings in the IPL.

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma too would be expected to provide a flying start in the powerplay.

The seasoned pace duo of Trent Boult, who is not a sure starter, and Jasprit Bumrah would be looking to make the ball talk in the seam-friendly conditions.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer ©, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Mumbai Indians: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya ©, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Robin Minz.

Match starts 7.30 pm.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts