Preity Zinta visibly upset in serious chat with Ricky Ponting after Punjab Kings’ fifth straight IPL defeat

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign continued to unravel as the side slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat, going down to Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a last-over thriller at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Advertisement

The loss left Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta visibly disappointed, with cameras capturing her in a lengthy and serious post-match discussion with head coach Ricky Ponting soon after the game ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Punjab, who were among the frontrunners in the first half of the season, have now seen their playoff hopes come under severe pressure after a dramatic dip in form. The team currently sits on 13 points from 12 matches, with rivals Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals closing in on the playoff race.

Zinta appeared concerned while speaking to Ponting near the dugout area after the defeat.

Advertisement

Ponting, too, showed visible frustration during Mumbai Indians’ chase, frequently standing near the boundary rope and reacting sharply as Punjab failed to defend a strong total of 200.

The defeat was particularly damaging considering Mumbai Indians were without key players Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Tilak Varma powers Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma emerged as the star for Mumbai Indians with a blistering unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls, steering his side home in the final over alongside Will Jacks, who smashed 25 not out off 10 deliveries.

The left-handed batter shifted momentum decisively in Mumbai’s favour during the death overs, punishing Punjab’s bowlers with aggressive strokeplay. Tilak sealed the victory in style with a towering six off the penultimate ball, silencing the home crowd in Dharamsala.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had posted a competitive 200-run total, but their bowling unit once again failed to close out the match under pressure.

Playoff race tightens

Punjab’s fifth straight defeat has significantly complicated their playoff equation. With Chennai Super Kings just behind them in the standings, Punjab can ill-afford further slip-ups in the remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians, though no longer firmly in playoff contention themselves, played the role of spoilers effectively, denting Punjab’s campaign at a crucial stage of the tournament.