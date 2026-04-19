Punjab Kings eye another win, skipper Pant available for LSG

Relieved by the availability of their skipper Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants will rely on young guns such as Mukul Choudhary, Prince Yadav and Ayush Badoni to halt Punjab Kings’ winning run in their next encounter of the Indian Premier League here tomorrow.

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The Kings, who will be looking ahead for another two-point grab, are riding on tremendous form. From batting to bowling to fielding, the Kings are the only unbeaten side with four wins from five matches, with one game against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out. The Shreyas Iyer-led side boasts a healthy net run rate of +1.067 with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh ensuring maximum run gathering in the powerplay.

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While the Kings have won nine of their last 11 matches chasing since the 2025 season, the LSG bowlers have emerged as the most economical in the powerplay. However, Sunday’s fixture is going to be a real test for the LSG bowlers as the Kings batters have been chasing 200-plus without much trouble.

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LSG are currently seventh in the points table, reeling from back-to-back losses. Skipper Pant suffered an elbow injury in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, on the eve of the match, Pant was quite comfortable hitting big shots. And so was Choudhary, who now carries a huge responsibility after posting a stunning 27-ball 54 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Yes, he (Pant) will be available for tomorrow’s game. He is fit, and hitting the ball with his usual flow,” said LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun.

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The former Indian cricket team bowling coach said the LSG attack will be able to tackle the home team batters. “They are playing well, but considering how our bowlers are performing, I think it will be a match to watch,” he said.

On the other hand, Punjab opener Prabhsimran (211 runs) has been in outstanding touch. Skipper Iyer (203 runs) has so far played his cards right. Arya and Cooper Connolly have also contributed significantly to Punjab's batting firepower.