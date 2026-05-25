Qualifier 1: RCB’s batting depth vs GT’s relentless bowling machine

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pursuit of back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles will run into the season’s most disciplined bowling attack when they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday, with a direct place in the final at stake.

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Both teams ended the league stage on 18 points after 14 matches, but RCB claimed the top spot owing to a superior net run rate.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have arguably been the two most complete sides of IPL 2026, though they have taken contrasting routes to the playoffs. RCB, under skipper Rajat Patidar, built their campaign around aggressive batting and a far more reliable bowling unit than in previous seasons.

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The defending champions repeatedly crossed 200 this season and benefited immensely from the experience of the iconic Virat Kohli at the top and the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball.

Their ability to win away from home and close out tight matches made them one of the most consistent sides of the league phase. RCB also carry the advantage of recent familiarity with conditions in Dharamsala, where they sealed a crucial win against Punjab Kings earlier this month.

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GT, meanwhile, have surged into the playoffs on the back of a formidable bowling attack and a top order that rarely allowed pressure to build. Captain Shubman Gill, the elegant Sai Sudharsan and explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler have provided solidity and firepower in equal measure.

But it is GT’s bowling that has stood out in the second half of the season. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna has consistently struck with the new ball, while Rashid Khan and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have controlled the middle overs expertly.

GT head into the knockout clash with strong momentum after hammering Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in their final league game.

Match-ups in Qualifier 1

The contest could eventually hinge on a handful of key match-ups.

Kohli against Protea pace ace Rabada promises to be one of the defining battles of the evening, especially with the extra bounce available in Dharamshala. Kohli’s ability to negotiate the early burst from GT’s quicks could shape RCB’s powerplay.

Similarly, Phil Salt’s attacking intent against Siraj, who knows the RCB setup intimately after previous seasons with the franchise, could dictate the early tempo. Salt is back to compete in the play-offs after flying back to treat his finger injury. He lends solidity to RCB line-up.

At the other end, Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar will test Gill and Sudharsan with movement under lights. RCB’s seamers have enjoyed success this season by attacking the top order early and GT’s reliance on their top three makes those first six overs critical.

The middle-overs duel between Rashid Khan and RCB’s right-heavy batting unit could also prove decisive, although skipper Patidar’s strong game against spin gives Bengaluru an important counter-option.

With both sides evenly matched on points and packed with match-winners, Tuesday’s Qualifier 1 shapes up as a battle between RCB’s batting depth and GT’s relentless bowling machine.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill ©, Anuj Rawat (wk), Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Jos Buttler (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Luke Wood, and Jayant Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar ©, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, and Satvik Deswal.

Match starts: 7.30 pm.