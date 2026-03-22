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Home / IPL 2026 / Ran 15 when asked for 12: Hardik Pandya on grind behind his rise   

Ran 15 when asked for 12: Hardik Pandya on grind behind his rise   

Pandya’s ability to deliver with both bat and ball and as a finisher has made him indispensable

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:33 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during The MIX, a team event at Jio World Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, in Mumbai, on Saturday, March 21, 2026. PTI
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India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said he began his career as a “pure batter” and credited hard work and a willingness to go the extra mile for his rise as one of the country’s most valuable cricketers.

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From his Ranji Trophy debut in 2013 to breaking into the Indian Premier League in 2015, when Mumbai Indians won their second title, Pandya has come a long way, going on to play key roles in India’s T20 World Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2026.

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“I was just a pure batter who batted all his 17-19 years of young age... I only knew one thing, if you tell people to run 12 rounds, I ran 15 rounds. So from there out of the blue, someone sees me and one year later I play Ranji Trophy,” said the 32-year-old at an MI promotional event here.

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Widely regarded as a genuine two-in-one player in limited-overs cricket, Pandya’s ability to deliver with both bat and ball and  as a finisher has made him indispensable.

He played a decisive role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, removing Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the final.

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Pandya credited MI’s scouting system for spotting his potential early and underlined his belief in relentless hard work and self-improvement.

“Playing a Ranji game, they haven’t come to see me but they were able to identify that I had something special. That shows the talent MI scouting has, that is what MI scouting does.

“I had to adapt, I had no idea to look after my body, I had no idea. No matter how much someone will push, I know how to work hard... Duniya upar se neeche ho jaye (Even if the world turns upside down) I always believed in hard work. I always tell this to the youngsters,” he said.

The five-time champions are chasing a record sixth IPL title, having last lifted the trophy in 2020.

MI endured a mixed run in recent seasons, finishing bottom in 2024 and losing to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings in the playoffs last year.

“Ultimate dream is to win IPL for the sixth time for our Paltan. MI already has such amazing legacyâ€¦ MI fans are the team’s heartbeat. The junoon, the passion when I first played, I want that.

“Play the best kind of cricket that MI and Hardik Pandya have ever played, that’s the legacy I want to be for MI and win trophies as many as possible,” he said.

On the absence of five stars on the jersey despite their title count, Pandya quipped: “Honest answer is we want to win as many possible. Fortunate that we’ve won five already so if we keep on putting it then there would not be any space left.”

Emphasising his bond with the franchise’s supporters, he added: “I play for this love, the kind of love I get every time I play here is the added motivation. We’re very grateful to them.”

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on March 29.

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