Royal hammering: RCB cruise to nine-wicket win

Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) put up a devastating show of pace bowling in the powerplay as Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismantled Delhi Capitals to register a nine-wicket win in their IPL clash here on Monday.

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Just two days after scoring 264/2 against Punjab Kings at the same venue — a game they ended up losing by six wickets — a deflated Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 75 in 16.3 overs. Veteran pacers Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar worked their magic with the new ball, leaving the hosts reeling at 13/6.

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Only three DC batters — Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) — reached double-digit scores. It helped Delhi avoid posting the lowest IPL score ever, a record held by RCB for their 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

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Devdutt Padikkal smashed three sixes and three fours in his 13-ball 34 not out as RCB reached the target in 6.3 overs. Openers Virat Kohli (23) and Jacob Bethell (20) had ensured the team didn’t have any early hiccups.

“Probably turning up here after 500-plus runs in the last game, was not sure what was going to happen,” Hazlewood said.

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“Was just following his (Bhuvneshwar) lead. There was a bit there in the first six overs — enough there to work with, and it was skidding on quickly from a short of a length. Once the ball got soft, it got more even,” he added.

“In general, you wanted the batter to hit it down the wicket and in the V. The short ball was nice as well, just about the accuracy. When that ball was nice and hard, it was tough to bat. Would have been nice to bowl four and get off the field,” he added.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said “even I am surprised the way the wicket played.”

“All credit goes to the bowlers, Bhuvi and Hazlewood. They hit the right areas. The swing was normal but the good thing was we got early wickets and that kept us in the driving seat,” he said.