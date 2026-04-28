RR need something special against unbeaten Punjab

Punjab Kings will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League as they face Rajasthan Royals in their final game here on Tuesday.

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Coming to the game after recording the highest-ever chase in the IPL history, the Kings will be looking to win their fourth home game here before moving base to their second home in Dharamsala.

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On Tuesday, it will be a fight against Rajasthan Royals, who are riding high on the young shoulders of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and under the captaincy of another young sensation Riyan Parag.

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The Shreyas Iyer-led Kings are enjoying one of their best performances in the IPL. Apart from the success of the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, Iyer has led brilliantly as the team has functioned like a well-oiled unit. Last season, they had managed to defend the lowest total in IPL history, and on a scorching Saturday in New Delhi, Iyer and Co. gunned down a record 265-run target.

“I think if someone looks at the way we’ve played, our top order batters have been super dynamic. And everyone’s seen, it’s been good to watch. They’ve set up some games. They’ve been playing some really good cricket,” said Brad Haddin, Kings’ assistant coach.

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“I think the one thing our bowlers have done really well is to look to take wickets consistently, and they’ve got big wickets. And what I mean by that is they’ve got wickets. When they (bowlers) need to change momentum, it’s very, very hard to look at scoring rates now with the way the batsmen are hitting the ball. Our bowlers have recognised the moments that they need to get wickets and that’s what they’ve done really well. It is about playing your best cricket at the back end of the tournament and building towards that moment,” he added.

On the other hand, the Royals come into the game after suffering their third defeat of the season. After starting with four successive wins, RR have managed just one victory in their last four games.

“We are not planning about their (Punjab Kings) performance, instead we are focusing on improving our bowling strength. We are really positive about the match,” said RR pacer Sandeep Sharma.