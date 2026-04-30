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Home / IPL 2026 / Sangakkara hails RR’s collective effort

Sangakkara hails RR’s collective effort

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:03 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Wherever and whenever Rajasthan Royals play, the entire focus of the world remains on India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but for head coach Kumar Sangakkara it’s about the team effort. Talking after his team handed a six-wicket defeat to table-toppers Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, Sangakkara maintained that it takes a collective effort to come up with a positive result.

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Chasing 223, Sooryavanshi laid the winning foundation for the Royals with his stunning 16-ball 43, studded with three boundaries and five sixes. Donovan Ferreira (52 off 26 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and impact player Shubham Dubey (31 off 12 balls) also contributed for the side.

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“I know the focus is a lot on Vaibhav because he’s an incredible player. However, when I look at our side — Vaibhav, Dhruv (Jurel), Yash (Jaiswal), Riyan (Parag), Donovan, Dubey, (Ravindra) Jadeja, and (Dasun) Shanaka — they are all top cricketers. When someone does something extraordinary, it makes you very happy,” said the head coach.

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Sangakkara said that RR captain Riyan Parag (29 off 16) played an important innings, which kept the run flow as desired. “Riyan’s small innings was exactly what we needed to bring the momentum back our way. When you plan for a game, you don’t think about the table. You focus on what’s needed to prepare and execute,” said Sangakkara.

He also spoke about the team’s bowling. “We were a little bit off at the start with our bowling plans, but the way we fought back into the game, especially our two spinners and Jofra (Archer) again, supported by Nandre (Burger) and Brijesh (Sharma), was exceptional,” said Sangakkara.

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