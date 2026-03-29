Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja face former teams as new-look CSK meet RR

Sanju Samson is set for an emotional clash against Rajasthan Royals, the side he led and shaped for over a decade, as he turns out for Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja will also face his former franchise, adding a poignant sub-plot to the IPL match between the two teams here on Monday.

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For more than a decade, Samson was synonymous with RR, their batting mainstay, leader and all-time leading run-scorer who guided them to the 2022 final.

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Much like MS Dhoni at CSK, Samson was the Royals’ identity, but in a blockbuster swap that sent Jadeja back to RR, the Kerala batter now finds himself in yellow, adding a new dimension to CSK’s evolving core.

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Samson also arrives in prime form, having played a decisive role in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

His hat-trick of 50-plus scores in must-win games against West Indies, England and New Zealand has made him the star of the nation as the unassuming keeper-batter will come with a renewed self-belief.

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He along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who are set to open also, will also form the core leadership of the team who will miss Dhoni for at least two weeks due to a calf strain.

Dhoni has not travelled with the side to Guwahati as his absence will put Samson and Gaikwad in the spotlight.

Dhon’s absence will also open the door for emerging names like 20-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder Prashant Veer who impressed in domestic T20s and the franchise’s big-money (Rs 14.2-core) uncapped recruit Kartik Sharma, known for his six-hitting exploits in the domestic circuit.

With Dewald Brevis showing signs of maturity, Shivam Dube growing into a dependable middle-order force, and youngster Ayush Mhatre developing rapidly, CSK appear better equipped for a rebuild.

Their bowling attack, featuring Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed will also offer variety and control.

For RR, Samson’s departure signals the end of an era and the beginning of another under Riyan Parag who will begin his captaincy stint playing at his home ground.

The return of Jadeja adds experience and balance but his waning finishing skills could be a concern for the Royals.

Their batting will revolve around Yashasvi Jaiswal, who now shoulders greater responsibility as the senior-most top-order presence.

Alongside him, teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the in-form Shimron Hetmyer provide firepower, particularly in the powerplay where RR were among the most explosive sides last season.

However, their bowling remains a concern.

Despite an overhaul following a disappointing 2025 campaign questions remain over the consistency of their pace unit led by Jofra Archer while the spin department will have to depend on Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi.

Both teams are coming off underwhelming seasons, with CSK finishing at the bottom and RR just above them in ninth as they would look to reset.

Teams (from)

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag ©, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Ayush Mhatre, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Khaleel Ahmed, Zak Foulkes, Anshul Khamboj, Nathan Ellis, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Match starts: 7.30pm.