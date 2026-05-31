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Home / IPL 2026 / Sooryavanshi ready for Indian team, says SL great Sangakkara

Sooryavanshi ready for Indian team, says SL great Sangakkara

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:04 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to make his international debut, feels Sri Lankan legend and Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

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The BCCI included Sooryavanshi in the 30-strong longlist for the Asian Games. The BCCI will need to select two separate T20 teams as India's home white-ball series against the West Indies overlaps partly with the quadrennial extravaganza.

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"You never know if anyone's ready until they play. With everything he has shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he's more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him. I am sure he will get that call-up very, very soon," said Sangakkara.

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The 15-year-old finished the season with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31. He has a tight hold of the Orange Cap though GT's Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan can overtake him in the final.

Sooryavanshi fearlessly took on top-class bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Pat Cummins.

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"He batted with a lot of maturity, he has shouldered the responsibility of that opening partnership so well for us this season. It was a much tougher batting innings (against GT in Qualifier 2) with wickets falling around him and he held his nerve and really got us to a defendable total. He is very mature for a 15-year-old, and reads the game really well. I think he's going to be even better as the years go by," said Sangakkara.

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