Sooryavanshi ready for Indian team, says SL great Sangakkara

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to make his international debut, feels Sri Lankan legend and Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

Advertisement

The BCCI included Sooryavanshi in the 30-strong longlist for the Asian Games. The BCCI will need to select two separate T20 teams as India's home white-ball series against the West Indies overlaps partly with the quadrennial extravaganza.

Advertisement

"You never know if anyone's ready until they play. With everything he has shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he's more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him. I am sure he will get that call-up very, very soon," said Sangakkara.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old finished the season with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31. He has a tight hold of the Orange Cap though GT's Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan can overtake him in the final.

Sooryavanshi fearlessly took on top-class bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Pat Cummins.

Advertisement

"He batted with a lot of maturity, he has shouldered the responsibility of that opening partnership so well for us this season. It was a much tougher batting innings (against GT in Qualifier 2) with wickets falling around him and he held his nerve and really got us to a defendable total. He is very mature for a 15-year-old, and reads the game really well. I think he's going to be even better as the years go by," said Sangakkara.