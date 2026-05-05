K L Rahul has accepted that things won't always go his way, especially when it comes to his T20 International career, but the India and Delhi Capitals batter is glad that he has managed to "break" the perception of him being a Test specialist.

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Last month, the 34-year-old smashed a 64-ball 152 not out in the ongoing IPL, albeit in a losing cause against Punjab Kings, but the record-breaking knock showed his growth in the shortest format. The Karnataka player has not turned up in a T20 for India since 2022, but remains a Test and ODI regular.

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Speaking on JioStar show 'Superstars', Rahul said he is proud of the progress he has made in the last decade.

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"Ten years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player," he said.

"So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I'm really proud of. Along the way, I've made mistakes and there are things I could have done better," he added.

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"But, what I'm proud of is that I've given my absolute best every time I've played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed. That's sport; things won't always go your way." Rahul said he has tried to "stay balanced" irrespective of the results.

"You have to take it in your stride and enjoy the journey...Whenever I feel low about what I haven't achieved, I remind myself of what I have, and it gives me perspective.

"I still have some time left. So, I'll keep trying my best and see how many trophies I can win."

'Fatherhood has changed me'

Rahul welcomed a baby girl last year with his actor wife Athiya Shetty. He said the new role has helped his cricket as well.

"Fatherhood has been the most beautiful thing for me. I always felt I had calmness and happiness in my life, but I was so wrong. You don't truly know happiness, peace or joy until you hold your baby," he said.

"When I see her smile, when she gives me a hug and a kiss, everything is forgotten, all my injuries, pain and worries. That has helped my cricket as well over the last year.

"I don't over-think the game anymore, which has made it exciting again. When I'm out there for those 4-5 hours, I'm completely switched on, and I just go out, enjoy the game and try to do my best," he added.