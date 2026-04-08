Titans arrive at DC’s den

Wednesday's match would pitch two Indian Premier League teams with batting issues but with contrasting results. Delhi Capitals' top order, which includes KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana, has yet to hit the ground running in the opening two matches, but the team still managed to win both the games. Sameer Rizvi, who came in as the Impact Player in both the matches — against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians — bailed out the Axar Patel-led side with match-winning knocks of 70 and 90. Incredibly, the wins were scripted from perilous positions of 26/4 and 7/2.

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On the other hand, Gujarat Titans' middle order has failed them in two back-to-back losses. Against Punjab Kings, the Titans slumped from a position of strength at 86/1 to post an average total of 162 runs. Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar failed to put the finishing touch to the innings. Punjab won the match on the back of a scintillating innings of 72 off 44 balls from Cooper Connolly. In the next, GT's middle order once again disappointed as they failed to chase down 211 against Rajasthan Royals.

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The match will have further intrigue as rain lashed the National Capital on Tuesday. With the pitch under covers, it is likely to assist the seamers early on. It may lead to a few changes in both sides' bowling line-up. One man who would be looking forward to the match is GT pacer Kagiso Rabada. He has only taken three wickets while conceding runs at 10.85 an over. GT captain Gill, who sat out of the last match due to a spasm, is likely to lead the team against Delhi. He would be vital against the hosts' bowling attack that had restricted both Lucknow and Mumbai to sub-par scores, including MI's 162/6 despite the small boundaries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.