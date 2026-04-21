We learn from each other: Connolly on Punjab Kings’ success

Having made a dream debut in the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings’ Australian recruit Cooper Connolly is enjoying the stint - from playing on batting pitches to sharing a good vibe in the dressing room and setting new targets in each match.

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With five matches in his kitty already, the one-down batter has two half-centuries to his credit, and a massive bank of 14 sixes and 21 fours. While his overall performance speaks volumes, his 46-ball 87 against Lucknow Super Giants at Mullanpur underlined why the 23-year-old is being termed as the next big thing for Australia. “I am enjoying here, the team environment is good, and liking the way we are batting,” said Connolly. “We’re all looking to try and get better and that’s what the game’s about. We are eyeing to be the best team, and looking forward to plenty more notes and messages from each other to get better as a group and a squad,” he added.

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Connolly also appreciated playing under Australian great Ricky Ponting. “He is a great inspiration and he ensures the team acts like one. We all have discussions about what works for each other, and we take little things out of each other’s books,” said Connolly, while lauding captain Shreyas Iyer for leading the side by example. “I think the game doesn’t change too much when you’re batting first, you’re just trying to play good cricket shots, put the pressure on the bowing attack, and take advantage of the loose balls, and I think we did that (on Sunday). Iyer is someone who loves to trust the fellow players, and we have enjoyed this… especially me, Priyansh (Arya) and Prabhsimran (Singh),” he added.

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The side is currently leading the IPL standings with 11 points from six matches. The only point they have dropped was against KKR, as the match was washed out.

PBKS have their concerns in the bowling department, but the batters have covered up for them so far. Even against Lucknow Super Giants, the team conceded 200 runs, while dropping four catches. “We would have liked to have taken those catches, but it is cricket, people drop catches. We just look to move forward and put our best foot forward for the next game,” he said.

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Punjab play Delhi Capitals on April 25 in New Delhi.