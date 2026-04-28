Who is Sahil Parakh? DC’s surprise teen debutant becomes talking point among IPL fans

Young Maharashtra batter Sahil Parakh endured a challenging debut for the Delhi Capitals as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck in their IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

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The 18-year-old, opening alongside KL Rahul, was clean bowled by veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in just the second ball of the innings, leaving Delhi reeling at 0/1.

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Parakh, a left-handed batter who can also bowl leg-spin, had earned attention with a century against Australia during India’s Under-19 campaign in 2024. He was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction and replaced Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order.

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Speaking at the toss, DC skipper Axar Patel said the team would have preferred to chase but remained focused on improving execution after a mixed previous outing.

Introducing the young cricketer in a post on X, Delhi Capital’s comment section was filled with varied reaction post the match. One user commented, “Again, nothing wrong towards Sahil, but why wouldn't you play Porel up top with KL is beyond any sane logic from DC. You guys deserve all the chaos.” Another comment read, “Guys he is young kid first chance no bad comments please.” A third user wrote, “Mat karo yeh sab puts additional pressure on on him ab troll hoga vo aur b becoz of this stupidity.”

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