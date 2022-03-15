Rs1.42 lakh cr Budget approved; push for tourism, infrastructure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The Lok Sabha, on Monday evening passed a Rs 1.42 lakh crore Budget for J&K for 2022-23, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She also presented the supplementary demands for the year 2021-22 totaling Rs 18,860 crore for the UT.

She sought suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day, the opposition protested against this.

Nothing for employment in ut, says cong J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma says there is nothing for job creation. The Budget reflects lack of accountability in expenditure as funds remain unspent, he adds.

PDP’s Rajouri spokesperson Tazeem Dar says allowing political discourse is more important before Budgetary allocations. Additional Rs18K-crore demands presented Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented supplementary demands for 2021-22 totaling Rs 18,860 crore.

Sought suspension of rules to allow same day discussion amid Opposition’s protest.

Informed Parliament that 75 offbeat destinations had been identified for development to attract tourists. ‘Improving economy’ Jammu BJP leader Devender Rana says the Centre has reiterated its resolve to improve the UT’s economy. The Budget will ensure development of all regions, he adds.

The government promised that the Budget for J&K shall focus on good governance, deepening grass root democracy, accelerated development and inclusive growth, facilitating investment and industrial growth, infrastructural development for improving quality of life, and employment, youth initiatives and women empowerment and broadening social inclusion.

The Finance Minister said the J&K government shall endeavour to double the farmer’s income. The investment proposal under new industrial policy shall be cleared on fast track basis and the power generation capacity is being doubled in next three years, she said.

As many as 75 offbeat destinations have been identified and shall be developed with proper infrastructure and requisite facilities for tourists, the minister said. She further added the government was moving fast to provide road to every village.

Meanwhile, J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said there was no direction on job creation. “The Budget reflects lack of accountability in expenditure as funds remain unspent,” he said.

PDP’s Rajouri spokesperson Tazeem Dar said, “Allowing political discourse is more important before Budgetary allocations. What kind of development does the BJP wants to see in J&K where people are not allowed to speak?”