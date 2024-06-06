Rs 1.48 lakh fine imposed on traffic violators

Jammu, June 5
Intensifying enforcement drives against overloading and other violations under the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, a team of Motor Vehicles Department launched special enforcement drive under Pankaj Bhagotra, RTO, Jammu, by installing nakas on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
During the enforcement drive, nearly 130 vehicles including buses, tippers and school buses were challaned for route permit violations, overloading, overspeeding, without seat belt, etc. A fine of Rs 1.48 lakh was imposed on violators.
“During the drive, all overloaded passenger vehicles were offloaded on the spot and vehicles were arranged for the extra passengers for their destination. Drivers and passengers were also sensitised about the impact of violating traffic rules and asked not to be part of any violations which can cost precious lives,” an official said.
