1.5 lakh West Pakistan refugees to be part of J&K electoral rolls

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 19

Amid the controversy over the inclusion of non-locals in the J&K electoral rolls, over 1.50 lakh West Pakistan refugees are likely be added to the voter list to be prepared by the Election Commission this year.

Poll dynamics Kashmir parties have a problem with our inclusion. It will change poll dynamics. LR Gandhi, West Pak refugee front chief

Settled in border areas of Jammu, the refugees had come mostly from Sialkot in Pakistan in 1947. Ever since, they had the right to vote in the parliamentary polls but not in the state elections as they were not considered a “state subject”. The refugees have flayed the Kashmir-centric political parties claiming they had been subjected to humiliation and discrimination for over 75 years. “They are not being able to digest the fact that equal rights have been given to refugees,” they said.

Labbha Ram Gandhi, president of the West Pakistani Refugees Action Committee, said it took nearly 75 years for the government to accept that refugees were a part of J&K, “but the Kashmir-centric parties had a problem with this as it would change the poll dynamics”. “We were never considered a part of J&K. Now as we have got voting rights in J&K, Kashmiri leaders are creating an issue,” said Labbha Ram.

As per official records, there are nearly 5,400 families who migrated from Pakistan to the border areas of Jammu. Mostly Hindus and Sikhs, they live in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts. Community leaders say these families have now grown to over 22,000, comprising nearly four lakh people. “Leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah should clarify if we are outsiders?” said Labbha.

Madan Lal Dubgotra, president of the West Pakistani Hindu Refugee Front, said Kashmir-based parties remained busy in “pampering terrorists and illegal migrants like Rohingya but had a problem with genuine Hindu and Sikh refugees”.

