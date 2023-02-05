1,500 players to take part in Khelo India Winter Games, says Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 4

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and I&B, along with L-G Manoj Sinha, launched the third Khelo India National Winter Games' anthem, mascot and jerseys at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Starting on February 10 in Gulmarg, the sporting extravaganza would witness participation by over 1,500 sportspersons in 11 different winter sport disciplines, he said. The L-G said J&K was geared up to host the players, sports lovers and officials participating in the winter games. "With the successful conduct of winter games in the past, Gulmarg has achieved its much-deserved place on the global map of winter games," he said, adding that sports infrastructure had reached every nook and corner of J&K.

At a press conference in Jammu, Thakur said the athletes from all over the country participating in Khelo India Winter Games would not only encourage J&K youth towards sports but also promote tourism in the Union Territory.

"The players and the officials, enchanted by the beauty of Kashmir and the changes that have been brought about in J&K over the years, will become brand ambassadors, promoting J&K tourism, peace and tranquility," he said.

Anurag also said the government had nothing to hide on the Adani issue. He accused Opposition parties of creating a ruckus in Parliament to evade debate on the "people-friendly Union Budget that had something for every section" of society.

Asked about Opposition's demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani Group, Thakur said the LIC, banks and even the Finance Minister had issued statements, and the government had nothing to hide.

"The Budget is designed in a way that it will generate employment for lakhs of people. Four world class railway stations will come up in Budgam, Jammu, Katra and Udhampur in J&K," he said.

He accused Opposition leaders of insulting President Droupadi Murmu by stalling a discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address and demanded that they apologise to her.