Rs 1.86 L lost to online fraud recovered

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 13

The Cyber Cell of Jammu Police on Monday was able to recover an amount of Rs 1.86 lakh out of the total defrauded amount 2.05 lakh.

The cyber cell had received a complaint regarding the online financial fraud of 2.05 lakh. The complainant had joined a WhatsApp group for trading and invested money and lost the entire amount.

“During the investigation, the cyber cell acted swiftly and exhibited hectic efforts which ultimately led to put on hold an amount of Rs 1.86 lakh out of 2.05 lakh in online cybercrime complaint. Further investigation is underway. District Police Jammu, equipped with advanced technology and skilled personnel, remains at the forefront in the fight against cybercriminals,” an official spokesperson said.

